PS5 DualSense Edge pro controller now at $200 with a $50 gift card, or refurb at $180

After finally landing in retail locations online back in February, any kind of savings on Sony’s pro-model DualSense Edge controller have been rare at best. We have seen a couple particularly fleeting offers here and there with another chance to land one alongside some freebie gift card credit today. You can now score the Sony DualSense Edge wireless pro controller for $199.99 with free shipping and a $50 Dell gift card attached. While not a straight cash discount, you can use the gift card at Dell to purchase PlayStation 5 games and to put towards load of other tech, effectively delivering the first notable promotion for Sony’s DualSense in months. It still carries the full $199 price tag at Amazon where it has never gone on sale as well. Hit up our hands-on review where we said this is Sony’s best controller yet. The head below for additional details and a chance to score one for less in refurbished or open-box condition.

If you’re looking for a brand new unit, the offer above is your best bet. But Best Buy is offering “Open-Box Excellent” condition units at $180.99 shipped right now – click the small Open-Box link under the price on this listing page to see those options. The listing says it “looks brand new, include all original parts/accessories, and typically contains packaging.” Otherwise, the next lowest price around comes by way of GameStop refurbished unit is selling for $179.99 shipped with its pre-owned guarantee in place – “guaranteed to work, may not include original box or manual, 7 day money back guarantee, and most purchases can be returned within 30 days for free in-store or online.”

As we mentioned above, we called the DualSense Edge Pro Sony’s best controller to date. And outside of a slightly smaller capacity battery than would be ideal, most folks feel the same way. A customizable experience all around, features include haptic feedback tech, swappable stick modules, three types of changeable stick caps, and more. All of the details are right here and own below.

PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller features:

Aim and move with precision by swapping in fresh stick modules* so you’re always playing with equipment that’s in great shape. Plus, three types of changeable stick caps help you stay comfortable in-game without sacrificing grip or stability.

Mappable back buttons The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s two swappable sets of back buttons can be configured to any other button input, so you’ve always got game-changing actions and essential controls at your fingertips.

Adjustable trigger lengths Manually set the travel distance of your left and right triggers for an optimal experience with whatever you’re playing. Fast-paced FPS? Set a shorter travel distance to shoot faster on the field. Competitive racer? Set a longer travel distance for precise throttle control on the track.

