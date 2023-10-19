The new PS5 Slim release date might have just leaked online alongside new Spider-Man 2 bundle

The PS5 Slim release date may have just leaked. Last week Sony unveiled the new PlayStation 5, or as the internet calls it the PS5 Slim, and now it appears we have the not yet official release date by way of a reliable online leaker. Reports suggest the machine will land in early November, just as Sony hinted, alongside a special Spider-Man 2 bundle just a couple days prior. Head below for all of the details.

What is being referred to as a reliable leaker suggests the new PS5 Slim release date will be two fold. The PS5 Slim standard edition bundled with the upcoming Spider-Man 2 will launch on November 8, 2023 with the PS5 Slim standard and digital editions (without the game) coming a couple days later on November 10.

This report comes by way of Billbil-kun via French site Dealabs. While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, this does seem to be a relatively reliable source and is very much in-line with what Sony said last week:

The new PS5 model will be available starting this November in the U.S. at select local retailers and direct.playstation.com

For those who may have missed the initial announcement, the new PlayStation 5 Slim “has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models.” Sony says once “inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available.” It will also support an attachable disc drive this time around with model options breaking down as follows:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



