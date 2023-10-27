Tested: UAG’s latest protective cases bring the armored military vibes to iPhone 15

Today, we are serving up some hands-on impressions of the new UAG protective iPhone 15 cases. The brand’s military-grade solutions launched shortly after the iPhone 15 did for folks looking to add some extra protection to their shiny new Apple handset with designs coming straight out of Orange County, California. With several different models to choose from across various price ranges, starting at $40 shipped, anyone into the more armored military-like vibes will want to scope out our impressions of the new UAG protective iPhone 15 cases down below.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with the UAG protective iPhone 15 cases

The UAG protective iPhone 15 cases span a series of different models and color options, many of which feature built-in MagSafe action and a design akin to something that looks like an armored tank. Pricing kicks off from $40, with the more premium and higher-end options going for as much as $100 a pop.

Take a closer look at the specs:

MagSafe charging

5 layers of protection starring UAG’s signature armor frame

Shock-resistant core, layered with carbon fiber/top-grain leather

Polycarbonate shear plate, alloy metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber

Contoured perimeter edge for tactile grip

Raised camera bezel

Integrated lanyard anchor points

9to5Toys’ Take

For today’s review, we will be focusing on the UAG Monarch Pro UAG protective iPhone 15 cases, but much of my impressions apply to most of the cases in the lineup.

Sharp, futuristic angles and detailed contours highlight the aesthetic design here. It gives a bit of a military sort of look to me – especially the army or olive green treatments – with a mixed-material armored look. Despite its literally feather-light execution, it does bring together “five layers of protection” made from polycarbonate, impact-resistant rubber, and carbon fiber/top-grain leather accents. The alloy metal hardware screws adorning each corner of the back case add an interesting aesthetic appeal here for me as well. UAG rates this case with 25-foot drop protection that meets “2x military standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6).”

I, for one, prefer the look of the more affordable Civilian Olive Drab model seen above front and center, but that’s just me.

As far as MagSafe and passthrough Qi charging is concerned, everything works here just fine and remains secure, even with hanging/floating MagSafe stand applications.

Along the sides of the case, you’ll find a textured honeycomb-style rubber treatment that certainly adds to the grip factor as well as some interest to the design. There are small lanyard connector cutouts in the bottom corners for folks who are into that, but there is no lanyard included here.

While we are at it, the button covers are a continuation of this rubber treatment, as opposed to some of the metal treatments we have seen from other brands. Again, I prefer the metal, but these work just fine and are likely less harmful to the buttons resting beneath them, as opposed to having a piece of metal smash into them on an unfortunate drop. I should also mention this other case that has a cutout for the Action Button as opposed to a button cover – these seem like an odd (or potentially lazy) choice for a case looking to bring some armored protection to the carrying experience, but it works just fine and isn’t so deep that accessing the button is a chore. The corners of the case jut out slightly while the edges come closer to the body of your phone to accommodate this.

In terms of the looks here, I get the impression the Monarch Pro is something you’re either into or you’re not – some folks just prefer a softer, more minimalist or higher-end natural material build like something on the MUJJO or SANDMARC leather cases. I, for one, am more of the straight-up leather type, to be honest, but I can certainly appreciate the armored military vibes here as well. Is the case (a whole lot) more pricey than I would want? Yes. But the notable protective design without being overly bulky alongside looks that easily stand out in the sea of flat rounded models out there make it a compelling option for folks that are into this kind of thing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!