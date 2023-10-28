JLab JBuds Mini: The ‘smallest true wireless earbud of any major headphone brand’ with big-time features [Exclusive Deal]

Today we are taking a closer look at the JLab JBuds Mini Earbuds. As the name suggests, these earbuds arrive with a particularly compact form-factor to deliver the brand’s smallest earbuds ever. There are a massive number of options out there when it comes to wireless earbuds, but JLab is delivering a compelling option here for folks looking for a compact solution that won’t break the brand by any means, and we now have a notable exclusive discount for 9to5 readers to drop them even lower. Head below for all of the details.

JBuds Mini True Wireless Earbuds – Sleek form-factor with big-time features

The JBuds Mini True Wireless Earbuds have a number of things going for them, but the brand is really promoting the compact form-factor here. Stepping away from some of the more bulky wireless charging cases you see out there from other brands, the JBuds Mini feature a case 50% smaller than the brand’s GO Air POP set while the actual earbuds themselves are 30% less bulky, making for a more sleek wearing experience. JLab says they are the “smallest true wireless earbud of any major headphone brand.”

Say hello to JBuds Mini our smallest earbuds ever, where size doesn’t compromise performance. These tiny titans pack a punch and deliver a powerhouse of features that will elevate your listening experience. From rocking out to your favorite tunes at the gym or diving into a captivating podcast on a crowded commute, prepare to immerse yourself in impressive audio quality that truly defies its size.

At a price like this (they drop to under $40 with our code down below), no one is expecting premium features and ANC tech here, but JLab is delivering noise-cancelling microphones for clear calls and a Be Aware Mode for safe listening when you need to hear your surroundings – “turn on when you want to let ambient noise in or off to zone out with just your music.”

You’ll find Multipoint Bluetooth to connect to several devices at once as well. These multi-platform buds will work with any Bluetooth device, but they also pack in Google Fast Pair for Android users.

With Bluetooth Multipoint you enjoy the versatility of transitioning seamlessly from device to device. Hop from podcast on your computer to a call on your mobile. You can connect simultaneously to two devices – mobile, laptop and/or computer. Plus enjoy even more effortless pairing with an Android device with Google Fast Pair. When you take out your headphones and have a supported Android device, you’ll see a pop-up enabling you to connect via Bluetooth.

As far as battery life goes, these tiny buds deliver 5.5-hours of playtime in each earbud expanding to a total of 20 hours with the included charging case. On top of that, a 15-minute Quick Charge brings an additional hour of listening time into the mix.

Features at a glance:

50% smaller case than GO Air POP, 30% smaller earbuds

Connect to multiple devices with Bluetooth Multipoint

Customize your sound + experience via JLab App

Be Aware Mode for safe listening

Everyday proof IP55

Noise-canceling microphones for clear calls

Quick Charge: 15 mins of charging = 1 hour battery life

The JBuds Mini are designed to work alongside the JLab app providing “control to customize the Be Aware setting to let outside noise in, touch controls, and sound to your personal preference.” Users can even leverage audio enhancement features like presets for JLab Signature, Balance or Bass Boost and a safe hearing mode “to protect your ears from hearing damage with volume limits.”

Best of all, these ultra-affordable earbuds are now even less for 9to5 readers. Using code 9to5JLabMini at checkout will knock $5 off your spend, bringing the total down to just $34.99.

