Go Carbon Neutral with the new Apple Watch SE 2 from $219 (Reg. $249+)

Amazon is now offering the second-ever chances to save on the new Carbon Neutral version of Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. Pricing this time around starts at $219 shipped for the GPS 40mm style, dropping from the usual $249 price tag in the process. This is $30 off, marking the second-best discount we’ve seen, and a rare chance to save on one of Apple’s latest releases. Not to mention, the added benefits of the environmentally-friendly promise. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $239 from its $279 price tag.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Included in the box alongside your new Apple Watch Series 9 is just one of company’s Sport or Sport Loop bands. If you’re looking to switch up the stylings, we happen to be tracking a series of discounts on official Apple Watch bands from earlier in the week. Still live and now starting from $40, you’ll be able to save on a range of different designs for both 45mm wearables like the one on sale above to the smaller 41mm counterpart – all of which normally retail at $49.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

