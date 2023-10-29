Save $150 on the new Beats Studio Pro at second-best price yet of $200

The all-new Beats Studio Pro are seeing one of the first discounts ever today. Courtesy of Amazon, these new headphones drop down to $199.99 shipped across all four of the different colorways. Each one would normally cost you $350, with today’s offer landing at $150 off. It’s the second-best price cut we have seen so far, landing within $20 of the all-time low from the beginning of the month’s fall Prime Day sale. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect, too.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking.

For something even more luxurious in the headphones space, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are some of the best around right now and certainly one of my personal favorites. The higher-end build and hi-fi listening experience had me walk away with one conclusion in my review – that these headphones are the AirPods Max successors I’ve been waiting for.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

