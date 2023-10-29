Save $150 on the new Beats Studio Pro at second-best price yet of $200

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesBeats
Reg. $350 $200

The all-new Beats Studio Pro are seeing one of the first discounts ever today. Courtesy of Amazon, these new headphones drop down to $199.99 shipped across all four of the different colorways. Each one would normally cost you $350, with today’s offer landing at $150 off. It’s the second-best price cut we have seen so far, landing within $20 of the all-time low from the beginning of the month’s fall Prime Day sale. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect, too.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking.

For something even more luxurious in the headphones space, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are some of the best around right now and certainly one of my personal favorites. The higher-end build and hi-fi listening experience had me walk away with one conclusion in my review – that these headphones are the AirPods Max successors I’ve been waiting for.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Beats

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

WD_BLACK C50 Xbox Series X|S expansion card now undercu...
Ninja’s new Pods and Grounds coffee maker returns...
Target details early Black Friday 2023 deals alongside ...
Go Carbon Neutral with the new Apple Watch SE 2 from $2...
Google Pixel Tablet falls to new $399 all-time low (Reg...
LEGO’s 2023 Advent Calendars on sale for one of t...
JLab JBuds Mini: The ‘smallest true wireless earb...
Pair your Mac with Logitech’s MX Master 3S mouse ...
Load more...
Show More Comments