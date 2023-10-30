elago’s magnetic aluminum iPad stand packs iMac vibes with rare discount down to $94

elago’s Magnetic iPad Stand is going on sale for one of the first times ever. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now dropping the accessory down to $94.05 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. It’s down from the usual $110 going rate and is marking a very rare chance to save. We first saw this iPad upgrade hit the scene nearly a year ago, and now it’s seeing one of the only price cuts so far – not to mention a new all-time low. We adored it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and my iPad has been practically glued to the stand since. Head below for more.

elago’s magnetic iPad stand brings iMac vibes to your tablet, working with everything from the iPad mini 6 all the way up to 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros. It relies on a magnetic sticker that’s included in the box for connecting to the back of your tablet, but can also pair with a companion case that offers a more seamless experience. The stand is made from metal and has a hinge on the magnetic connector that lets you adjust the angle.

As far as the cases go, elago has designs for both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. These cover just the back of your tablet in a silicone build that comes in several colors and starts at $25 each. But if you want to skip buying an extra accessory, the included magnet ring should do the trick.

elago Magnetic iPad Stand features:

Made in Korea to ensure quality materials and assembly. Each stand is made from sleek and durable aluminum material. This stand is compatible with iPad and HOLDS IT UP with a compatible magnetic folio case. elago Magnetic Folio case sold separately. If you don’t have an elago magnetic folio case, use the included ring. Strong magnets keep your tablet in place.

