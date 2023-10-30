LEGO officially reveals new 4,000-piece Natural History Museum launching January 1

Update: LEGO’s new Natural History Museum has been officially revealed and is now available for pre-order ahead of its January 1 launch.

We finally have a first look at the upcoming LEGO Natural History Museum. Next year’s Modular Building will be bringing a bit of a scientific vibe to the series with an over 4,000-piece build when it debuts on January 1, 2024 as LEGO set number 10326.

Back at the start of the month, 9to5Toys was able to report on what the next addition to the LEGO Modular Building series would be. Now we have a first look, with the box art for the upcoming creation leaking ahead of next year’s debut.

Debuting on January 1, 2024, the new LEGO Natural History Museum will debut as set number 10326. It’ll stack up to 4,014 pieces and arrives as the next LEGO Icons set – just as we’ve seen from previous installments in the buildable city layout theme.

We can also more confidently report on the pricing, too. As originally mentioned in our first report, LEGO set number 10326 will retail for $299.99 when it hits store shelves on the first of the year. With those over 4,000 bricks, we’ll be getting a model that rests on two of the 48- by 48-stud baseplates – making it one of the largest additions to the theme we have seen period.

The build isn’t going to be based off of a specific Natural History Museum, but does have some elements of New York City’s monument – namely the pillars right in the front. There’s the kind of classic architecture you’d expect from a building with this kind of history, arriving with an olive green exterior. That’s certainly an interesting color for a build like this, but does add a bit of variety to the collection – so I’m at least on board.

There will be a full interior, as always with the Modular Building series, although we don’t have any photos just yet. It shouldn’t be too long until we have some leaks, or even a full reveal from the LEGO Group.

Ahead of any photos surfacing, 9to5Toys can at least report on what to expect. The model will have two different stories, with an atrium in the center for the Brachiosaurus skeleton that is featured on the front of the set. I love to see the LEGO Group showing off a feature of the set so prominently, especially something as fun as a brick-built dino fossil. We previously noted that there would be three floors, but that has since changed.

It’s also worth noting that the design of the upcoming set is nothing like the model that was submitted to LEGO Ideas a few years ago from user Bricky_Brick. There was a lot of discussion that the LEGO Group might end up just copying the fan-made build, but now it’s safe to say that it didn’t end up being the case.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s safe to say that 2024 is going to be a great year from LEGO. The upcoming Natural History is already looking like it’ll be one of the year’s best creations, and it’ll be one of the very first to release. I can’t wait to get a better look at the whole model, especially the inside. But even with just a single, blurry photo at our disposal now, there is so much to be excited about.

I will frantically be spending the last few months of the year making room in my collection so I can bring this one home on January 1. The $300 seems entirely fair to me for just how good the building looks on the outside.

What are your thoughts on the new LEGO Natural History Museum? Will the LEGO Modular Building 2024 set be a purchase for you right on day one, or will be passing on the upcoming creation? Let us know in the comments or over in our poll.

