LEGO’s next Modular Building with be a 4,000-piece Natural History Museum, launching January 1

Hold onto your hats history fans, the LEGO Group is slated to be releasing a new addition to its Modular Building series in 2024 that is sure to excite. Today, 9to5Toys can report that next year’s release in the theme will be a massive LEGO History Museum comprised of over 4,000 bricks as set number 10326.

Every year, the LEGO Group starts off January by releasing a new installment in its popular Modular Building series. These sets have been going on for years, and assemble highly-detailed models for crafting your own brick-built city. This past year saw a Jazz Club debut, and now we have a pretty good idea of what to expect form next year’s.

Coming in 2024, a LEGO History Museum will debut as the year’s Modular Building. We know that it will arrive as set number 10326, and the build will debut on January 1. What’s new that we can confirm today is that it will be a Natural History Museum, focusing on all kinds of exhibits focused around plants, animals, fossils, rocks, and so much more. Expect some impressive dinosaur fossils, but likely not on the same level as that 2020 Ideas set of the same name.

The kit will feature 4,014 pieces, making it one of the theme’s largest creations to date. The Jazz Club by comparison only had 2,899 bricks. It should have three different floors, although we can report that the build will take a more unique approach than previous LEGO Modular Buildings. A source familiar with the set notes that there will be an open atrium that allows for some more vertical builds to be in the center of the kit. Taking full advantage of that will be a Brachiosaurus skeleton. But at this time 9to5Toys is waiting for some extra clarification before confirming, so take this with a grain of salt for now – we’re verifying with our usual source.

There will be three floors in the museum, with the ground level featuring a mix of natural history exhibits. Moving up to the second floor will take visitors up to a space section that’ll reference some past LEGO sets. Then on the top floor will be a curator’s office.

The annual Modular Buildings are also always a delight when it comes to minifigures, and this 2024 edition of the theme will have seven in the box. There will of course be visitors and museum guides, as well as a security guard and more.

We already have a pretty good idea for how a LEGO History Museum would look. A few years back, LEGO Ideas user Bricky_Brick submitted a design so good that it did end up receiving 10,000 supporters. While the Ideas team ultimately turned down using the creation for one of those fan-inspired builds, we could still see elements of that original model show up in the 2024 LEGO Modular building. But with that Ideas model focusing on general history and not Natural History, it’s likely the LEGO Group will be going with a different design on the inside – though that same classic architecture should make an appearance of some form on the outside.

Will you be buying the upcoming LEGO History Museum (10326) when it debuts on January 1? Let us know in the comments below or over in our poll.

