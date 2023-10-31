Hyper X debuts new Vision S 4K webcam with auto-focus and 90-degree view for $200

Hyper X is debuting its new Vision S, a 4K video recording webcam for streamers with 4K recording capabilities and an 8-megapixel Sony Starvis IMX415 sensor. Now available for purchase, this webcam was made for creators who put a lot of care into their creations’ visuals.

Let your talents be seen in stunning clarity

With the Vision S, you’ll be able to upgrade to 4K video recording at 30 fps thanks to its 8-megapixel Sony Starvis IMX415 sensor. You’ll also be able to climb even higher to 1080p resolution at 60 fps. You’ll also gain more clarity, great low-light performance, and less light distortion thanks to its durable 5G2P glass lens.

Along with the “built-to-last glass lens,” this webcam comes with an aluminum body and detachable ultra-flexible HyperFlex cable. This works in tandem with the HyperX NGENUITY software to make sure everything lines up and looks great. The software allows you to adjust picture settings like contrast, saturation, white balance, and anti-flicker, as well as camera settings like exposure, zoom, and low-light compensation.

It is capable of capturing a 90-degree field-of-view, so streams will be able to take in more of your surroundings, while the responsive auto-focus capabilities combine with the low distortion offered by the glass lens to keep you in focus at all times.

HyperX has even kept privacy in mind by including a magnetic cover that acts as a physical barrier that can be placed over the camera to block out would-be prying eyes. It also features an LED indicator light that alerts you to when the camera is active and uncovered, ensuring your privacy when you need it, regardless of being at the beginning of your stream, in the middle, or signing off at the end.

Installation and use are as easy as 1-2-3 – plug in the USB connector, choose where you’ll attach the universal clip mount with a 1/4-inch mounting point, and you’re good to go. This webcam is compatible with PC and Mac systems, is Windows Hello Certified, and also works with recording and meeting platforms like Teams, Zoom, OBS, and Discord.

The Vision S Webcam is now available for purchase

Now available for purchase, the Hyper X Vision S debuts with a $199.99 price tag and can ship out immediately after placing your order. You can find it on Amazon and hyperx.com, as well as select retailers, though you’ll have to factor in shipping costs for these other sites.

