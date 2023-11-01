Lutron Caseta smart home starter kits with HomeKit start from $76 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now discounting a series of Lutron Caseta smart lighting starter kits with HomeKit. Everything ships free across the board and now starts at $75.95, but our favorite bundle on sale today has this Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit taking the spotlight. It normally sells for $195, but is now marked down to $155.95. It’s not only one of the first chances to save this year, but also a match of the 2023 low. Below the fold we break down what to expect from the ecosystem, as well as detail all of the other starter kits on sale.

Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting. This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge.

From there, you’re also getting a pair of in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by two included Pico remotes. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package for automating two rooms in your home. Head below for more.

Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; you can also enable the smart away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away. Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, the Google Assistant, Ring, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

