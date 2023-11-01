Nike introduces Air Max Pulse Roam sneakers, now available in Stone colorway

Nike introduced Air Max Pulse shoes in July of this year, which was the newest addition to the much-beloved Air Max collection. Now Nike has debuted their Air Max Pulse Roams in a neutral Stone colorway to add to the family – keep reading below the fold to learn more.

The Pulse shoe by Nike comes in a variety of looks, including Nike Zoom Pulse and Nike Air Zoom Pulse, a sneaker that was specifically designed for “nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients.”

Additionally, Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United forward, has a forthcoming debut Nike Air Max Pulse, resulting from a collaboration signed in 2021 with Nike – the shoe hasn’t been released yet, but it’s rumored to debut by the end of this year for $150.

The Nike Air Max Pulse Roam sneakers are available in only one color so far, Stone, and emphasize durability, comfort, and style.

Nike Air Max Pulse Roams in Stone

Nike’s Air Max Pulse Roam sneakers have also been pictured in a Dark Smoke Grey colorway, but according to Logan Fairbrother, Nike has not yet announced when that particular style combining black and grey tones will be released.

Nike Air Max Pulse Roams

Going for $170, you can order your Nike Air Max Pulse Roam sneakers here.

