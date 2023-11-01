Oakywood early Black Friday sitewide sale from $25: Wood desktop gear, MagSafe stands, more

We are big fans of the Oakywood gear around here, from its wonderful handcrafted wooden desk shelves and headphone stands to its desktop accessories and MagSafe charging gear, and now the brand is offering a rare 15% off sitewide. For the entire month of November, you can score 15% off everything the brand sells on its site using code BETTERFRIDAY and we don’t often see sales like this from Oakywood. As of late, its gear really only ever goes on sale for a limited time during holiday events and even then, it’s usually only a select group of its products that get marked down. Head below for more details and a closer look at some of the best deals here.

Oakywood November sitewide sale:

***Note: Be sure to use code BETTERFRIDAY to redeem the prices above.

We have had a chance to go hands-on with a number of the brand’s pieces over the years if you’re looking for more insight into what you’re in for here:

Oakywood wood/metal Desk Shelf features:

Our Desk Shelf allows you to effectively structure and organize your desk space. It is wide enough to hold two screens or one ultrawide monitor. Thanks to its elevated design, the shelf frees up space underneath your devices providing extra storage for important accessories you want to keep close such as a keyboard, headphones, or a notebook.

