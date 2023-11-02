Backcountry takes an extra 20% off snow gear: Helly Hansen, Patagonia, Stoic, more

Backcountry is currently offering an extra 20% off snow gear. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Patagonia, Helly Hansen, Stoic, Outdoor Research, Marmot, and more. Free shipping on order of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Pack In Jacket that’s marked down to $91 and originally sold for $189. This jacket is available in three color options and is great for cold weather outings. It has a weather-repellant finish as well as a secial treated lining that wicks moisture and adds soft comfort. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

