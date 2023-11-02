Samsung’s new steel Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with fitness tracking now starts at $350 ($50 off)

Best Buy is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at $349.99 shipped in the 43mm size and down at $379.99 shipped for the 47mm models. These brand new releases regularly fetch $400 and $430 respectively, delivering a solid $50 in savings. Today’s deals undercut our previous mention by $20 and land back at Amazon all-time low pricing for the first time. Head below for more details.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a stainless steel build that comes in with a far more traditional timepiece vibe while still bringing much of the intelligent amenities of a modern smartwatch. The “iconic look” joins the rotating bezel “that just clicks with your style; it not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps.” Centered around a Super AMOLED display, you’ll find fitness monitoring action with the inclusion of a heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and the new BIA sensor – get “readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, Body Mass Index (BMI) and more.” Check out our hands-on announcement coverage for more details. 

And with that rotating bezel comes the option of adding something like Spigen’s affordable bezel covers to further enhance that classic, diver-style aesthetic. Made of stainless steel and aluminum to add a “dual-layered construction with a laser-processed black top and grooved edges,” you can take a closer look at the new Spigen Bezel Tune attachments starting from $19 Prime shipped right here

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises

