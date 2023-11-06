LEGO’s 6,200-piece UCS Razor Crest drops down to $480 Amazon low (Save $120)

Amazon is now offering another chance to score its fall Prime Day price on the LEGO UCS Razor Crest. Dropping down to $479.99 shipped, today’s offer is marking a return to the best price from the retailer, as well as the second-best price cut period. It’s still one of the first chances to save at $120 off the usual $600 going are, too.

The UCS Razor Crest stacks up to 6,187 pieces and arrives as one of the largest Star Wars kits of all-time. It’s not exactly minifigure scale, but one of the closer models to being the perfect size for the included figures. It looks amazing on the outside with a display-worthy design, but also carries that over to some furnished interiors with the same attention to detail.

Then there are the minifigures. The LEGO Group is delivering four different characters from the Disney+ series, three of which are exclusive to the new UCS Razor Crest set. Because we’re talking about The Mandalorian, you’ll notably find Din Djarin himself outfitted with a refreshed look of his original Durasteel armor complete with arm printing and some other updates. You’re of course getting Grogu, as well.

Then there’s the other pair of exclusives who arrive in the form of two other characters, of which you’ll find the Mythrol bounty from the first episode for the first time. There’s also a new mold for Kuill who comes complemented by a brick-built Blurrg. All of that makes this one of the best LEGO fall Prime Day deals, and one of the most enticing discounts of the year from the LEGO world.

LEGO UCS Razor Crest features:

Recreate Star Wars: The Mandalorian with this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series biggest-ever LEGO brick model of The Razor Crest. The Star Wars model kit features a cockpit, sleeping quarters, side hatches, cargo compartment, weapons cabinet and a carbon-freezing chamber. Includes The Mandalorian, Mythrol and Kulil LEGO Star Wars minifigures, plus a Grogu (Baby Yoda) LEGO figure in a pram and a Blurrg figure

