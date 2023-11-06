Nike’s current Flash Sale takes $30 off orders of $150 with this promo code

Nike is currently offering $30 off orders of $150 with promo code NIKE30 at checkout for its Members (free to sign-up). This promo code works sitewide including new arrivals and clearance. Plus, all members receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your fall footwear with the new Lunar Force 1 Duckboots that are currently marked down to $155 and originally sold for $185. These boots are available in two color options and it has a water-repellant leather that’s great for the fall and winter season. The rigid outsole promotes traction and it has two pull tabs to make it easy to pull on. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top pick for women include:

