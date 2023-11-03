Save $155 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet with included S Pen at $504 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet for $504.44 shipped. Regularly $700, this is more than $155 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this model is currently on sale for $550 at both Best Buy and directly from Samsung. Today’s offer also comes within $4.50 of the limited fall Prime Day deal, which was a match for the lowest price we have tracked all year at Amazon. It might not be the new Samsung S9 model that is currently shipping with up to $75 in FREE Amazon credit to use towards upcoming Black Friday deals, but it is still a compelling solution that will save you some cash – the 11-inch 128GB S9 will run you over $750 on sale right now. Head below for more details. 

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet features a 2560 x 1600 “dynamic LCD screen that delivers next-level brilliance, crispness, and color” alongside the included S Pen stylus. An ultra-wide front camera with auto framing is joined by “all-day battery” life, USB-C charging, 128GB of expandable storage, and more. Learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage.

More of this week’s Samsung deals:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet features:

Do more on the go with enhanced productivity capabilities, like Samsung DeX and Microsoft 365 integration, that give you a PC experience, wherever you happen to be. Galaxy Tab S8 provides powerful performance with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, super fast WiFi 6E, and all-day battery to get you through your day, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming. Inspire your imagination with our fastest S Pen yet, an S Pen that is more responsive than ever, feels even more like a real pen, and it’s included with tablet purchase

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

