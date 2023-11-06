Satechi sitewide sale takes 30% entire collection of Apple accessories with our exclusive code

Satechi is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to help you get some holiday shopping done early. Right now, when applying our exclusive code 9to530 at checkout, you’ll be able to take 30% off a collection of the company’s latest products. It’s nearly a sitewide sale, with just a small number of exclusions – meaning you’ll be able to score one of the best prices of the year on some of our favorite companion Apple accessories for your new iPhone 15, M3 MacBooks, and iPad. You can shop the entire Satechi sale right here, or just head below the fold as we dive into some of our favorite highlights from the sale.

Earlier this summer, we just reviewed the new 200W GaN Charging Station, and now you can score it at the lowest price of the year. Dropping to $104.99, today’s offer lands at $45 off. It’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen and an extra 10% off previous markdowns from the summer. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our hands-on review.

Here are some of our other top picks:

Earlier we mentioned exclusions, and it’s worth circling back to at least note what you won’t be able to save on with our code. There’s only one product that’s in stock that Satechi isn’t taking 30% off, with the new Vegan-Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand not making the cut. Otherwise though, you’ll be able to save on everything else that the company makes just by applying out code.

Our exclusive sale with Satechi will be live for the next week. You’ll be able to apply code 9to530 at checkout through November 13, cashing in on the 30% in savings for another seven days.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

