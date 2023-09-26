Tested: Anker’s new 10,000 mAh power bank is perfect for iPhone 15 with integrated USB-C cable

Revealed just last month, Anker launched a new collection of gear in anticipation of Apple’s switch to USB-C for iPhone 15. The new handsets have officially arrived with that universal port in tow, and today, we’re taking a hands-on look at what is now an essential part of my everyday carry. Meet the new Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank.

Hands-on with the new Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank

Anker’s new Nano charging lineup arrives at the perfect time to give iPhone 15 users some new USB-C gear to switch over to. While we’ll be exploring the whole lineup and how it fits in with Apple’s latest new handsets over the coming weeks, the accessory I couldn’t wait to get my hands on was the new Nano Power Bank. This 10,000 mAh portable battery rocks a fairly compact form factor, pairing that with three different ways to recharge your gear.

There’s a USB-C port on the side alongside a USB-A slot. However, the real star of the show is an integrated USB-C cable that lets you power up your shiny new iPhone 15 at 30W speeds while always being on hand. There are also some other novel features we’ll explore down below, but whether the unique form factor earns it a $50 price tag is exactly the question. One I’ll be answering, too.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Use the built-in USB-C cable to charge your smartphones, tablets and laptops as well as recharge the power bank itself.

Boost your power bank to 50% in just 45 minutes or charge your iPhone 14 to 50% battery in 30 minutes.

Experience effortless energy on the go with 10,000mAh capacity.

By carefully selecting materials and manufacturing methods, the outer casing is made of 80% recycled plastic from consumer waste to deliberately reduce carbon emissions.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker sent me the whole Nano collection right before the iPhone 15 showed up on Friday, and the first accessory I put to use was the new Nano Power Bank. The second I saw it in the press materials ahead of the reveal last month, I knew I had to have it. Now, nearly a month later and plenty of outings with the new battery pack in my bag, I’m ready to gush about it.

The transition to USB-C isn’t something that I was exactly excited about, but I am now starting to see the appeal. It’s in no small part due to the novel accessories hitting the scene, with the Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank being the perfect accessory to fully sell me on the switch.

Right off the bat, the form factor immediately caught my eye. It fits right in your hand and is far smaller than I expected for the 10,000 mAh capacity. There’s a fairly typical plastic shell that surrounds the build, but there’s a solid feel that keeps it from seeming too cheap. Hanging off the side, however, is an attached USB-C cable, which is fully integrated into the charger. It’s not an extra accessory or something you can remove but is part of the whole kit.

It’s what notably puts the USB-C in the Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank’s name. The cable can refuel your gear at 30 W while also performing double duty as the way you can charge the internal battery. So, on top of being able to plug into your gadgets without needing an extra cord, it can also refuel itself with just a USB-C wall adapter. There’s also a secondary USB-C port for recharging devices or the internal battery, with a USB-A slot to round out the I/O.

What easily sets this apart from everything else on the market is something we’ve been seeing a lot from Anker lately. The company has been packing little displays into all of its chargers lately, and now the new Nano USB-C power bank is the latest to get the treatment. It’s such a fun spec to read, but in practice, it’s just so helpful – especially with something this small.

Having a screen you can just check out with a quick glance to see power levels is such a lifesaver. I adore that it tells you how charged it is and that the battery gives an exact level. In the past, I’ve hurriedly grabbed power banks that say they have three out of five dots on the LED power indicator, only to find out that it’s far less juice than I was hoping. This shows the exact amount of charge left, alongside how much time is left at the current output.

Anker is back with another power bank that is easily one of its most unique yet. Everything from the size to charging tech and built-in screen stands out from what we’ve seen from the company in the past. And not just Anker itself! Check out any other brand; you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything that has the same feature set as the new Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank. That makes it worthy of the $50 price tag in my book. I’m still entirely sold on MagSafe at home, but while I am out and about, Anker has convinced me for now that USB-C really is all it’s cracked up to be.

