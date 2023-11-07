Lacoste Early Black Friday deals offer 30% off polos, outerwear, shoes, more + free shipping

Lacoste is having its Early Black Friday Event that’s offering 30% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Original L.12.12 Petit Piqué Cotton Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $110. This polo is a classic style that you can wear for years to come and it can be worn with jeans, joggers, chino pants, shorts, and more. There are 42 fun color options to choose from and each polo has a logo on the chest for a fashionable touch. With over 770 positive reviews from Lacoste customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

