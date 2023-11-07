Motorola’s latest 2023 smartphones fall to new lows: Edge+ hits $600 (Save $200), more

Amazon is now marking down Motorola’s latest collection of 2023 Android smartphones. There’s new all-time lows abound with free shipping across the board for the lineup, too. Our favorite of the discounts has the Motorola Edge+ now resting at $599.99. Down from $800, you’re now looking at $200 in savings alongside the third-ever chance to save. It’s a new all-time low, as well as an extra $100 below previous Prime Day mentions. Head below for a closer look at the Edge+ as well as the other smartphones on sale.

Motorola’s new Edge+ might not be the first smartphone that comes to mind as your next everyday driver, but maybe it should be. At least, that was the main takeaway of our hands-on review. Everything comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 6.67-inch pOLED display that clocks at 165Hz. There’s other notable inclusions like 68W charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and IP68 water-resistance that let this handset punch above its weight class.

Also getting in on the savings is the even newer Motorola Edge smartphone. Just revealed in October, this smartphone is seeing its second-ever price cut with a discount down to $349.99. It’s $250 off the usual $600 price tag and marking a new all-time low that’s an extra $150 under our previous mention.

The new Motorola Edge (2023) arrives with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that packs a 144Hz refresh rate into its pOLED panel. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip at the center of the experience, which runs Android 13 with 256GB of storage. There’s 15W wireless charging, 68W USB-C charging, and a 50 MP camera around back. We fully break down what to expect from the handset over at 9to5Google.

Alongside the new Edge series, we’re also tracking some more affordable Motorola smartphones on sale as well. These are also landing a the best prices to date, discounting some entry-level 2023 releases for some of the first times.

Motorola Edge+ features:

Stunning quad-curved endless edge design. Experience curves on every side for beauty and comfort that’s beyond compare. Industry-leading Snapdragon 8 performance. Experience the groundbreaking speed of Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Triple high-res cameras + telephoto portrait lens. Capture brilliant photos in any light and every situation—along with naturally beautiful portraits. IP68 underwater protection. Take comfort knowing your phone is built to withstand dust, dirt, and sand—and even a quick dip in the water.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!