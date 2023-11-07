Sony’s new a9 III full frame mirrorless camera outpaces your iPhone with image pre-capture

Sony has announced the new a9 III digital camera alongside the FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens, and its pre-order and launch dates. Carrying the mantle of the world’s first mirrorless camera with a full-frame global shutter sensor, Sony is promising “unrivaled speed” thanks to its newly designed 24.6MP Exmor RS CMOS sensor, including 120 fps continuous shooting with AF/AE, flash sync at all speeds up to 1/80,000 sec., and no subject distortion.

Sony announces new a9 III mirrorless camera with full frame shutter sensor and pre-capture

Action photographers will never miss a moment

The a9 III sports a 24.6MP full-frame global shutter stacked BSI CMOS sensor which provides significantly faster performance that is void of motion distortions, supports blazing fast continuous shooting speeds up to 120 fps, and offers shutter speeds up to 1/80,000 per second – with flash sync at all shutter speeds. It does this by exposing every pixel at the same time so there is no distortion in both stills and video, whereas most mirrorless cameras have a rolling shutter that exposes pixels row by row.

One of the biggest new features that has us excited here at 9to5toys, is the introduction of its pre-capture mode, which supports continuous shooting for up to 1 full second before capture by half-pressing the shutter button, preemptively capturing 120 frames. It also has a custom button function that can temporarily boost shutter speed during a continuous shutter press, allowing photographers to ramp shutter speeds without lifting their fingers off of the shutter button.

For video recording, the a9 III can record in 4K at up to 60 fps and will downsample from the full 6K image area while slow motion is possible at up to 120 fps in 4K with no crop – and everything is available internally in 10-bit. This camera also implements Picture Profiles, including S-Log3 and S-Cinetone, for maximizing image quality and ensuring smooth workflow in post.

Borrowing from the a7R V, the a9 III features an updated AI Processing Unit for refined, responsive, and intelligent subject tracking and detection. It uses a 759-point phase-detection AF system, which covers 96% of the frame at sensitivities down to -5EV and supports focusing at up to 120 fps for tracking fast-moving subjects. The 5-axis in-body image stabilization system also receives a boost, now compensating for up to 8 stops of camera shake and improving viewfinder stability when framing with longer lenses.

It comes with an updated ergonomic design that makes the grip more comfortable and incorporates a new custom button on the front of the camera. The 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD touchscreen is borrowed from the a7R V along with a weather-sealed construction that keeps it safe during use in inclement conditions.

the FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens offers the speed and reach many working professionals look for when photographing the largest sporting events, while still retaining a lightweight and nimble design for handheld use. Thanks to its 11-blade circular diaphragm, this lens provides sharpness, clean renderings, and a smooth bokeh. Its dual-XD linear AF motors achieve fast and reliable focusing performance and Optical SteadyShot stabilization reduces the effects of camera shake.

Live Demo and Pre-order announcements coming soon

A live Demo of the a9 III’s capabilities as well as the OSS lens, is slated for tomorrow, November 8, alongside its availability for pre-order. The a9 III will debut with a $5,998 price tag, with the FE 300mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens likewise debuting with a $5,998 price tag, and both will begin shipping in spring 2024. You can find them on Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and Adorama.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!