Microsoft’s just-released Surface Laptop Studio 2 falls to new low of $2,133 (Reg. $2,400)

A new all-time low is going live on the just-released Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 today. Courtesy of Amazon, the new release drops to $2,132.98 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $2,400 for this 512GB/16GB configuration, with today’s offer amounting to $267 in savings. This is only the third chance to save so far, and is now landing at the new best price. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the second-generation laptop in our launch coverage. Then head below for the full scoop.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last month and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with this configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

Also seeing its first discount is the Surface Laptop Go 3, which just hit the scene alongside the Surface Laptop Studio 2. This one isn’t seeing quite as steep of a price cut, but does land at $727.99 on Amazon. Today’s discount is marking only the third chance to save so far at $73 off the usual $800 price tag while marking a new all-time low. This model packs Intel’s 12th Gen chips, with a more sleek design than the pro counterpart above.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2:

Built to power your biggest ideas – Get incredible performance for the most demanding workloads with Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform, delivering over 2x more power than before. Multitask like a pro with up to 64GB RAM and a blazing fast SSD with up to 2TB of storage. Preinstalled with Studio Drivers and exclusive tools to accelerate all your professional and creative workflows.

