Score Patagonia, The North Face, more at an extra 20% off during Backcountry’s Flash Sale

For two days only, Backcountry offers an extra 20% off sale items including top brands from Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, and more. Discount applies at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Plus, for a limited time, Expedition Perks Members (free to sign-up) score up to 25% of 1 full-price item. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Down Sweater Vest that’s marked down to $110. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $229. This vest is available in seven color options and has a down filing that’s easily packable and will keep you warm. It’s a classic style that can be worn for years to come and dressed up or down seamlessly. Score even more deals below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Helium Down Hooded Jacket $167 (Orig. $279)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover $118 (Orig. $169)
- Marmot Refuge Jacket $167 (Orig. $300)
- Patagonia Down Sweater Vest $110 (Orig. $229)
- Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover $110 (Orig. $229)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mountain Hardwear Marblemount Down Parka $79 (Orig. $220)
- Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest $72 (Orig. $159)
- Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket $120 (Orig. $299)
- Patagonia Radalie Insulated Parka $126 (Orig. $229)
- Patagonia Los Gatos Pullover $89 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
