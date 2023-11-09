Lutron’s Caseta Lamp Dimmer Kit works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Lamp Dimmer Kit for $50 shipped. This is a clean 50% price cut from its usual $100 going rate, too, marking a new all-time low in the process. It’s only the second price cut of the year, and now beating our previous mention from a few months back by an extra $18. Lutron makes some of the most reliable smart home gear on the market, and at today’s price there really is no beating this – especially as a jumping off point for the rest of the Caseta ecosystem.

The Lutron Caseta Lamp Dimmer kit takes a different approach to voice-enabled lighting, arriving as a way to retrofit an existing lamp with smart capabilities. You’re not replacing a bulb or anything of the sorts, instead just plugging in a light into one of the two outlets in order to imbue them with voice control, app integration, and dimming features. The kit works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box thanks to the included Caseta hub, and also comes with a Pico remote for adjusting the lights without having to get a smartphone or speaker involved.

All of this week’s best deals for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup are now available over in our smart home guide. We have a week’s worth of price cuts on everything from smart light bulbs and modular lighting kits that stick up on your wall to locks and other ways to arm your space with improved security. Quite a few early Black Friday offers are live, too.

Lutron Caseta Lamp Dimmer Kit features:

Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; you can also enable the smart away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away. Caséta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, the Google Assistant, Ring, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!