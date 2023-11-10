Amazon Nintendo Switch gear deals up to 50% off: Cases from $10, controllers from $11, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPowerAHoriPDP
50% off From $10
a hand holding a camera

Alongside this morning’s deal on the OLED Nintendo Switch as well as the now live Black Friday Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set, Amazon is now offering a wide selection of Switch accessory deals. You’re looking at up to 50% off and deals starting from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. All of the big names in the third-party Switch accessory space are represented here including PowerA, HORI, PDP, and more to join recent deals on 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad and HORI’s Pokémon-themed Split Pad Pro controller – the HORI Cargo Pouch for Split Pad Pro is now at a new all-time low here today. You’ll find everything on sale right here and be sure to below for a closer look at some picks. 

Switch case deals:

Switch controller deals:

You’ll also want to take a look at all of the upcoming Nintendo Black Friday deals right here, details on the now confirmed live-action Zelda movie, and the latest trailer for Super Mario RPG ahead of next week’s launch

PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and intuitive button layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a hook-and-loop strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter. Plus, PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment. For use only while Switch is docked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, motion controls, or Amiibo NFC.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA Hori PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s compact ANC LinkBuds S with 26-hour batter...
TravisMathew Early Black Friday Sale takes 50-60% off h...
mophie’s 2023 model 20,000mAh USB-C XL power bank...
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives at early Black...
Kingston’s 9to5 favorite 1,000MB/s DataTraveler M...
Lenovo’s Tab Extreme with floating hinge design s...
Vitamix early Black Friday deals: Up to $125 off pro-gr...
NZXT H6 Flow review: The just-right size compact dual-c...
Load more...
Show More Comments