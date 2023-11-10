Amazon Nintendo Switch gear deals up to 50% off: Cases from $10, controllers from $11, more

Alongside this morning’s deal on the OLED Nintendo Switch as well as the now live Black Friday Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set, Amazon is now offering a wide selection of Switch accessory deals. You’re looking at up to 50% off and deals starting from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. All of the big names in the third-party Switch accessory space are represented here including PowerA, HORI, PDP, and more to join recent deals on 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad and HORI’s Pokémon-themed Split Pad Pro controller – the HORI Cargo Pouch for Split Pad Pro is now at a new all-time low here today. You’ll find everything on sale right here and be sure to below for a closer look at some picks.
Switch case deals:
- Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector $19 (Reg. $29)
- Game Traveler Zelda $10 (Reg. $15)
- Game Traveler Zelda Link’s Awakening $11 (Reg. $15)
- Game Traveler Zelda $13 (Reg. $20)
- PDP Travel Case Animal Crossing $15 (Reg. $30)
- PowerA Protection Mario and Friends $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- HORI Cargo Pouch for Split Pad Pro $16 (Reg. $25)
- And even more…
Switch controller deals:
- PowerA Wired Silver Pikachu $11 (Reg. $18+)
- PowerA Wired Link $15 (Reg. $23)
- PowerA Wired Zelda Ancient Archer $15 (Reg. $28)
- PowerA Wired Zelda Toon Link $13 (Reg. $23)
- PowerA Wired Princess Peach Battle $19 (Reg. $28)
- PowerA Nano Wired Mario Bros. $15 (Reg. $23)
- PowerA Wired Pikachu $17 (Reg. $28)
- And even more…
You'll also want to take a look at all of the upcoming Nintendo Black Friday deals right here, details on the now confirmed live-action Zelda movie, and the latest trailer for Super Mario RPG ahead of next week's launch.
PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch features:
Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style with this officially licensed PowerA wired controller. This controller features our latest ergonomic design and intuitive button layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a hook-and-loop strap is included for easy storage and reduced clutter. Plus, PowerA backs all products for 2-years to reinforce quality commitment. For use only while Switch is docked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, motion controls, or Amiibo NFC.
