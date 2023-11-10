Jabra’s new Elite 10 ANC earbuds return to all-time low with Dolby Atmos at $225

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $224.99 shipped across all four colorways. Each one is a drop from the usual $250 price tag that these launched with earlier in the fall, and now arrive at all-time lows. This is only the second chance to save so far, and matches the original discount from the beginning of October for the best price yet. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, or just head below the fold for a quick rundown on what to expect.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form-factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Stepping up the listening experience even more, Sony’s fantastic 2023 XM5 ANC earbuds are also on sale right now. One of the first price cuts so far is live at $248, dropping one of our favorite pairs of earbuds released this year to their best price yet at $50 off.

More on the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds:

Sink into all-day comfort with Jabra ComfortFit technology. The semi-open design on these Elite 10 wireless earbuds removes the feeling of having your ears plugged, and the unique EarGel design helps relieve in-ear pressure. With Elite 10 you get Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking technology for a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Complete with 10mm speakers, the lifelike audio in these Jabra earbuds gives your sound new clarity.

