Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console drops to $450 today with a $75 gift card ($575 value)

There’s a few Xbox Series X bundle offers live as part of Walmart’s early Black Friday offers with a FREE extra controller thrown, but nothing quite as notable as today’s Dell deal. Dell is now offering Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X console for $449.99 shipped with a $75 gift card thrown in. The Series X is regularly $500 (currently $490 at Amazon), you’re saving a straight up $50 and landing a FREE $75 Dell gift card with this deal here today – an Amazon renewed Series X without the gift card is selling for $444 right now for comparison. This is $15 under our previous mention on a similar Dell promotion and the best offer we can find on a Series X console. Head below for more details.

Dell is serving up a brand new unit here with all of the usual accessories, including the Microsoft wireless controller and the HDMI cable you would normally get. That’s on top of the usual 1-year warranty.

While we might see some notable offers go live for Black Friday proper at some point this month, they likely won’t be all that much better in terms of value and, even if they are, they likely won’t last for very long.

More of the latest in the world of Xbox:

Xbox Series X console features:

Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!