Save on the LEGO Winter Village Santa’s Visit set ahead of the holidays with first discount to $83

The LEGO Icons Santa’s Visit set is seeing one of its first discounts just in time for the holiday season. Each of the year’s LEGO Winter Village sets are some of the more beloved models to hit store shelves, the one from a few years back is going on sale for anyone who missed bringing it home original. Right now via Amazon, you can drop the price to $82.99 shipped at checkout. This is $17 off the usual $100 price tag, marking the first discount of the year, and a new all-time low. We fully break down what’s included in the box in our launch coverage, too.

This 1,445-piece set launched back in 2021 as that year’s Winter Village set. It won’t be on shelves for much longer, and now the Amazon is offering the first chance to save on this festive creation. If you brought home this year’s Alpine Lodge and want to expand your holiday display, today’s discount lets you assemble light-blue home covered in snow and plenty of other festive decor.

That includes a pretty large Christmas tree flanked by plenty of presents, which fill the three floors of the model with cheer. You’re also getting four different minifigures to go alongside the set, which are fittingly headlined by Santa, considering this is a LEGO version of his famed visit. That’s on top of a mom, dad, and child to complete the family’s festive plans.

More on the Santa’s Visit set:

This cozy project is the ideal way to spend quality time with family and friends. Build the intricate Christmas house with a LEGO Christmas tree and explore all of the model’s jolly features before placing it on display. Spot all the ingredients that make Christmas Eve so special. There are stockings on the fireplace, a plate of cookies with milk for Santa, and even a place setting for him at the dining table. The exterior of this LEGO house is equally detailed. See the Christmas tree, which lights up when you press down gently on the treetop.

