SHARGE takes up to 50% off in early Black Friday sale: MagSafe power bank $50, more from $20

SHARGE, the company formerly known as Shargeek, has now kicked off its early Black Friday savings. You can now score the best prices of the year across its lineup of unique power banks and USB-C wall chargers, all of which is available on Amazon as well as its own official storefront. A favorite from the sale has the new ICEMAG MagSafe Power Bank on sale for $49.99 shipped after the on-page has been clipped at Amazon. It’s down from the usual $60 price tag for one of the first times, saving you $10 and marking a new all-time low in the process. Our launch coverage breaks it all down, and below the fold we dive into the whole sale.

SHARGE’s new ICEMAG power bank brings active cooling to your iPhone with a MagSafe feature set. It keeps the internal charging circuitry cooled down when powering up your device, looking to solve one of the biggest issues with magnetic power banks. There’s a 10,000mAh internal battery, which pairs with a 7.5W output to your iPhone 15 as well as a 20W USB-C port.

Introducing SHARGE ICEMAG, the world’s first power bank for MagSafe with active cooling. Its innovative airflow design and high-speed fan effectively dissipate heat during operation, distinguishing it from other power bank for MagSafe. Even at full fan speed (8000 RPM), the noise levels remain between 20-25 dB, ensuring a whisper-quiet experience ideal for those with sleep sensitivities.

