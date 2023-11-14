This commuter e-bike is down to just $607 (Reg. $1,390) with $150 in extra gear

SAMEBIKE has launched its Black Friday sale for the month of November, taking up to $800 off select e-bike models like the MY275 Electric Commuter Bike for $607 shipped. Down from its $1,390 price tag, this deal gives you back $783 in savings, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This offer comes with SAMEBIKE’s low price guarantee – “when we put an ebike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price. If the price drops before then, we’ll refund you the difference.” Along with your purchase of the above model, you’ll also receive free front and rear fenders as well as an 8-in-1 multi-functional kit, worth a combined $150. You’ll also save an additional $55 when you purchase two or more e-bikes together and use the promo code 2bike at checkout.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V removeable battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds up to 20 MPH and travel for up to 30 miles via the throttle alone or up to 55 miles with assistance, all on a single charge – and able to fully recharge in just four to six hours. It offers five levels of pedal assistance and also includes seven gears for more torque options when making uphill climbs. It comes with an array of features like the 27.5-inch all-terrain tires, a headlight, and a central LCD color display that gives you real-time data like the time, speed, battery levels, distance traveled, and pedal assist levels.

SAMEBIKE’s Black Friday sale will continue through November 28, taking up to $800 off select e-bike models and offering free accessories along with your purchase. If you’re planning to grab two e-bikes, be sure to use the promo code 2bike at checkout for an additional $55 off your order – and if you’re planning on purchasing three or more e-bikes, you can contact SAMEBIKE through the website for more savings opportunities. You can check out all the discounted models on the sales page here, or head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on all the deals across our favorite brands.

MY275 Electric Commuter Bike features:

Comfortable Handlebars with central color display, allows you to effortlessly access essential ride data, such as speed, battery levels, and distance traveled, ensuring you stay informed while keeping your focus on the road. Enjoy a seamless and enjoyable riding experience. Effortlessly cruise through any terrain with our high-performance motor, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. Conquer bumps and rough roads with ease, thanks to the sturdy and durable 27.5-inch tires, providing stability and comfort on any surface. The 48V 13AH removable battery guarantees an impressive pure electric range of up to 50km and an assisted mode range of approximately 90km. Go the extra mile with confidence!

