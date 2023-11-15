Best of Black Friday 2023 – Apple: M3 Macs, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 9, more

Just about all of the major Black Friday ads are in for 2023, and now we can start looking to the best of the best deals. As far as Apple is concerned, we’ll be seeing some of the best prices ever across a catalog of all-new M3 Macs, the latest AirPods

New Apple hardware headlines Black Friday 2023 savings

The past few months this fall have seen our favorite Cupertino company debut a collection of new releases across every product category. While the discounts across everything from iPads to Apple Watches have certainly been around, we’re expecting even more consistent and enticing offers to headline all of the best Apple price cuts this Black Friday – including gear from its September and October hardware events.

M3 Macs

Apple just revealed its new M3 Macs at the end of last month, and Black Friday should see the most compelling offers yet on upgrading to the latest in-house silicon. Its new M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pro models will be taking the spotlight, with at least $150 in savings to be had across the lineup. The baseline M3 MacBook Pro will be $1,449, or potentially less, while the full M3 Pro models will see $200 price cuts on both 14- and 16-inch models.

There’s also the new 24-inch M3 iMac, and that should be down to all-time lows across the board. We’re only expecting to see $100 price cuts – dropping the price to $1,199 – but some of the higher-end models may surprise us with even more savings from the likes of Amazon and other retailers.

Those looking to cash-in on an older generation model will also be in luck. Even more massive price cuts will likely be going live on the M2 versions of 14- and 16-inch MacBooks, as well as those beloved MacBook Airs.

We already know that the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air will be resting at $899 when it does go on sale next week. That $200 discount will be joined by an even more sizable $300 markdown on the larger 15-inch MacBook Air. Both are going to be down to new all-time lows, and could even drop a bit lower with Best Buy offering some competitive member-only price cuts on top of the standard savings across the board this Black Friday.

AirPods

AirPods are also going to be stealing the spotlight in a big way this year. The new AirPods Pro 2 have just been refreshed with USB-C to go alongside the iPhone 15, and the savings speak for itself. We’ve already been seeing a discount down to $189 pop up time and time again this fall, and it’s likely that this will be the Black Friday 2023 price. Those who don’t mind sticking with USB-C will be able to drop pricing down to $169 – new all-time low. This offer is locked in from Walmart, but we expect to see Amazon match it, too.

The older AirPods 2 are also going to be a big hit this holiday season. And for good reason! It’s hard to compete with a price cut down to $69, and we’re expecting to see Amazon and Walmart offer this as the best price of the year.

AirPods Max are in a bit of a unique situation. A price cut this Black Friday down to $449 seems likely, but with the over-ear headphones showing their age, we might finally see widespread markdowns closer to the $400 threshold for the first time.

Apple Watch

The new Apple Watch Series 9 were just revealed back in September, and the deals have been pouring in already. Both 41mm and 45mm model discounts just went live earlier in the month at what very well should be the Black Friday 2023 price tags. The smaller size will sell for $349, down from its $399 price tag. Then on the other hand, the larger 45mm wearable will drop by the same $50 to $379. Both of these are new all-time lows and some of the first chances to save on every style.

Over on the more rugged front, Apple Watch Ultra 2 discounts are still up in the air – but we should be at least seeing some all-time low matches, if not new best prices. There haven’t been all too many price cuts for the new higher-end wearable, but a drop down to $749 is a good starting point. The Ultra 2 will be at least $50 off in several styles.

Then to round out the wearables, we should be seeing the best prices yet on the new Apple Watch SE 2. Pricing will start at $199 for the GPS 40mm styles, with the larger 44mm options at $220. That’ll be upwards of $50 in savings or more for the carbon neutral designs offered by the budget-friendly Apple Watch.

iPads

iPads, on the other hand, haven’t been seeing the same all-time low discounts as of late. The deals have been few and far between compared to the rest of the lineup as far the iPad Pros are concerned. We’re expecting to see at least $100 off across all of the different configurations of 12.9-inch tablet, while the smaller 11-inch models should be matched at that same rate. Delivering the most capable iPadOS experiences yet, these will be in short supply compared to the other best Apple Black Friday deals in 2023.

We’re also expecting to see the rest of the iPadOS lineup go on sale, too. The newer 10.9-inch iPad will be sitting at its all-time low with $70 in savings attached, dropping the recent model down to match its all-time low at $380. Then there’s the iPad mini 6, which will be getting the same all-time low treatment down to that same $380 price tag. Those who want the entry-level experience will be able to score the latest 10.2-inch iPad at its all-time low of $249, too.

Save on official Apple accessories, too

Alongside all of the big-ticket items that will be up for grabs at a discount, official Apple accessories will also be joining in on the Black Friday deals. We expect to see 20% in savings across many of the official add-ons ranging from MagSafe chargers to cases.

A full list of these markdowns likely won’t be available until all of the discounts themselves go live, but as of now, there are a few more notable offers to highlight. We’re expecting to see some new all-time lows on the new official iPhone 15 cases, as well as all of the other companion accessories straight from Cupertino.

What Apple deals are you most excited about this Black Friday season? Sound off in the comments below.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

