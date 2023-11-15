Microsoft details upcoming Black Friday deals: Up to $800 Surface Pro 9, $50 off Xbox Series X|S, more

The Microsoft Store Black Friday deals have now been unveiled, many of which will start tomorrow. In year’s past the Microsoft Store offers have dished up some of the better deals on the latest Microsoft Surface laptops as well as a host of worthwhile deals on the Xbox console side of things (although we are still waiting on the official Xbox game offers to some degree), and 2023 is no exception. There will be up to $800 in savings going live on Surface laptops starting tomorrow alongside some notable Xbox Series X and Series S console deals, bundle offers, and Xbox controller discounts as well. Head below for a closer look at the official upcoming Microsoft Store Black Friday deals.

When are the Microsoft Black Friday deals starting?

According to today’s official details, the deals will kick off tomorrow, November 16, 2023, and run through until December 3. However, the dates are somewhat staggered based on various products and we will break those down for you below.

Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals

The Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals will start on November 16 and breakdown as follows:

Microsoft Store Xbox Black Friday deals

Microsoft Store’s Xbox Black Friday deals will start a couple days later on November 18, according to today’s details and will include the following:

Black Friday Xbox game deals:

The Microsoft Black Friday deal announcement is also giving us some details on the upcoming Xbox digital game deals, all of which are scheduled to go live this Friday on November 17, 2023.

Save 50-67% on over 1,000 Xbox and PC (Starts Nov. 17)

on over 1,000 Xbox and PC (Starts Nov. 17) Starfield, Forza Motorsport + Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Bundle, EA SPORTS FC 24, Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Jackbox Party Pack 10, Disneyland Adventures, Destiny 2: Lightfall and more

Save up to 65% on select games from Xbox Game Studios (Starts Nov. 17)

on select games from Xbox Game Studios (Starts Nov. 17) Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Minecraft Legends, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Sea of Thieves

Save up to 50% on select movies and TV shows, like the “John Wick 4-Film Collection” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Starts Nov. 16)

on select movies and TV shows, like the “John Wick 4-Film Collection” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Starts Nov. 16) Save up to 50% on select apps in the Microsoft Store on Windows, like Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 and Dolby Access (Starts Nov. 16)

