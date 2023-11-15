mophie’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 travel charger updated with Apple Watch fast charging

mophie today is updating one of its more beloved charging accessories. The 3-in-1 travel charger is one of the company’s most popular MagSafe offerings, and now on top of the 15W tech inside, it’s getting updated with Apple Watch fast charging and a more sustainable design.

Since mophie revealed its 3-in-1 travel charger for the first time back in 2021, a lot has changed with Apple’s ecosystem. So today, the company is taking a chance to update the portable iPhone accessory with some more recent specs that’ll ensure it fits in better with some of the newer chargers in the ZAGG family.

The big update this time around is that there’s now Apple Watch fast charging support. It’s a staple that has been making the cut on more and more chargers since the Apple Watch Series 7 launched with a feature a few years back. And now, mophie is giving some love towards one of its most popular releases so that adopters of the latest wearables from Apple will be able to take full advantage of faster refuels.

Another thing that ZAGG is changing with the mophie 3-in-1 travel charger is how it’s made. The device is now comprised of an eco-friendly fabric which the company notes is made from up to 50% recycled plastic bottles. It’s a nice touch on a product that isn’t seeing the most drastic of changes from the original.

Otherwise, you’re looking at the same design as before. The charger is meant to tag along with you on overnight trips, long vacations, and really anywhere you’d like to refuel that isn’t at home. It folds up when not in use, and then unfurls to reveal all of the actual charging tech. There’s still a main 15W magnetic pad for iPhone 15, as well as a secondary Qi pad for AirPods and other earbuds. Then on the righthand side is the Apple Watch charger and its newfound spec upgrade.

The new mophie 3-in-1 travel charger is now available for purchase direct from the official ZAGG site. It sells for $149.95, and is now shipping at the same price as the original model.

I met with ZAGG and the mophie team earlier this fall before the iPhone 15 accessory launch, and I was a bit shocked to hear that the 3-in-1 travel charger was one of the company’s best-selling releases. So it makes complete sense why we’d end up with a more minor upgrade versus something entirely new. It’s the same approach that Belkin went for with its 3-in-1 desktop charger, but at least mophie is adding some added sustainability into the mix.

