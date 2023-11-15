Rad Power’s limited-edition Flamingo Pink e-bike supports cancer warriors for $2,249

Rad Power Bikes has launched its Black Friday Mega Sale, dropping every one of its e-bikes to their absolute lowest prices of the season, taking up to $1,200 off their e-bike models, including the all new limited-edition Flamingo Pink RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike for $2,249 shipped. While the model is an old favorite and one of the most popular among Rad Power’s e-bikes, its the new color – and more importantly, the specific mission in offering this color – that is most important. Only down from its MSRP by $50, this is the first discount for this color scheme since its release two weeks ago. The Flamingo Pink was created in solidarity with those fighting through cancer, and keeping to that mission, Rad Power has promised to donate $100 for every one sold to the Cancer Cartel, an organization that “provides financial resources and relief to cancer warriors.”

This utility e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a five-level pedal assist with a 12 magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that gives you a charge indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, motor watts, headlight/taillight indicator, trip time, and a clock. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, fenders for both wheels, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with brake light capabilities.

You’ll currently find discounts on every single e-bike model under this brand, like the flagship RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike, discounted to $1,799 shipped, which is tailored for both on-road and off-road adventures and offers a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. Its sister model, the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step model also remains at its lowest price of $1,399 shipped.

Rad Power’s Black Friday Mega Sale will continue until November 29, taking up to $700 off fat-tire models, up to $200 off commuter models, up to $250 off cargo and utility models, up to $200 off any limited edition colors, and $100 off its folding models. A promo opportunity has also been launched until November 29, giving you 25% off Rad Power’s Hollywood Vehicle Racks that are designed to safely accommodate the weight of any e-bikes by using the code RACK25 at checkout.

RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike features:

Refined style. Remarkable rides. The latest addition to the RadRunner family is expertly engineered to help you get the most out of your ride, whether you’re exploring new places, meeting up with friends, or powering through your to-do list. Featuring a redesigned low-step frame, hydraulic brakes, and our most up-to-date tech, you’ll enjoy a riding experience unmatched by any other electric utility bike.

