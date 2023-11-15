Razor’s E Prime 3 electric scooter receives first major discount of the year to new $348 low

Amazon is offering the Razor E Prime 3 Electric Scooter for $348 shipped. Down from a $392 price tag, which is down from its $450 MSRP, this scooter hasn’t seen a discount since the slow trickling at the very start of the year through the first two months. Today’s deal is the first major drop of more than $10, beating out Razor’s own website by $32, and landing as the 2023 low. Prices haven’t been this low on this particular model since summer of 2021. Equipped with a 250W motor alongside a 36V battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 15 miles on a single charge. It features an LED headlight, a brake-activated taillight, and reflective decals for your late night journeys, as well as a security lock point so you can lock up your scooter with your own bicycle lock or chain. It also comes with a foldable design to make storage and transportation easier when not in use, and with it weighing only 24.2 pounds, it is easy to carry up stairs, onto public transport, etc.

If you’re looking for a model with better mileage, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models, like the S2 Pro model for $399.99 shipped, down from $710. Similar to the above e-bike, it has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 25 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $529.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you fancy e-bikes over scooters, check out Aventon’s Black Friday sale, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories, and even entering you into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3. The Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike is seeing the biggest discount among the bunch, currently $675 off its price tag with $634 in bundled gear included as well.

Razor E Prime 3 Electric Scooter features:

LIGHTEST IN ITS CLASS – At 24.2 lbs (11 kg), the E Prime III Electric Scooter is easy to hand-carry on public transportation and quickly folds for storage at home, in the office, or in your car.

TOP SPEED AND LONG RANGE – E Prime III Electric Scooter, reaching up to 18 mph (29 km/h), long-range 36V lithium-ion battery will take you up to 15 miles (24 km) on a single charge.

A SMOOTH RIDE – The E Prime III Electric Scooter features an 8-inch (200 mm) air filed front tire that provides shock absorption, creating a smoother ride on rougher terrain.

LIGHT UP THE RIDE – The E Prime III Electric Scooter features a LED headlight, a brake-activated taillight, and reflective decals for better visibility.

LOCKABLE – The E Prime III Electric Scooter features a security lock point for riders to lock their scooter with their own bicycle lock or chain while traveling, shopping or dining

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!