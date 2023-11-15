Save $100 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $249 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering a chance to outfit your 12-inch M2 iPad Pro with Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for less than almost ever before. Now on sale for $249 shipped for the black model, today’s offer lands with $100 in savings from the usual $349 price tag. We last saw it on sale for $289 a couple of months back, and now a discount has arrived to deliver the second-best price cut we have ever seen. This is well under the fall Prime Day price of $299, as well. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, while also offering some extra insight on today’s discount below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

Today’s discount joins the ongoing price cut on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard. This smaller model is now also arriving at one of its best-ever prices thanks to a $100 discount, which delivers the same floating hinge design as the larger model at $199.

Adding some extra context to the price cut today, we recently were able to report that new iPad Pro hardwarewouldn’t be coming until March of next year – meaning that any companion accessories also won’t be getting refreshed until spring, either.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

