Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad falls to new low of $169 (Save $80)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $249 $169
a close up of a computer

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Generation iPad. It’s now dropping down to $169 shipped, saving you $80 from its usual $249 price tag. This is the first time it has dropped below $224, which has been the only other price cuts we’ve seen since this accessory launched last fall. Today’s offer is the first chance to save in months, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more.

If you’re looking to bring that same elevated typing experience to your iPad Pro instead, we’re tracking a discount on Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard this week, too. It now drops down to $219 on Amazon, delivering a floating hinge design instead of the detachable form-factor offered by 10th Generation companion instead at $80 off.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio features:

The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad (10th generation) companion. It features an incredible typing experience with a scissor mechanism, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, and a 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard, a protective back panel with stand that both attach magnetically to iPad.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Paldean Fates brings back Shiny Pokémon as next TCG ex...
Early Black Friday deals knock up to 40% off wireless B...
9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2023 – iPad Pro Magic Ke...
Worx 40V 24-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits 2...
Get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 (...
Pixelmator Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off some ...
Save up to 42% on iRobot’s Roomba robotic vacuum flee...
Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights see first discou...
Load more...
Show More Comments