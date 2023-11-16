DJI’s new Mini 2 SE makes it affordable to gift a drone with first discount to $299

If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to gift a drone this holiday season, the savings have arrived on the DJI Mini 2 SE. This recent debut now sells for $299 shipped at Amazon. It normally fetches $339, and is now arriving as one of the first offers yet at $40 off. It’s fittingly a new all-time low, as well. The new DJI Mini 2 SE just launched back in March as a second-generation version of its entry-level quadcopter. There’s still the company’s signature folding design, which is even more portable thanks to weighing in at just under 249 grams – meaning there’s no need to worry about registering the drone.

And while it may be on the mini side, the DJI Mini 2 SE is still packed with some mighty features like a 1/2.3-inch CMOS camera that can record 2.7K videos and capture 12 MP stills. The sensor rests on a 3-axis gimbal for stable footage, too. DJI also bakes in many of the standard flight control features, like one-tap takeoff, stable hovering, and return to home. All of that makes this a notable drone for starting out as a pilot, especially with the savings attached.

The drone deals this Black Friday season also continue over to new all-time lows on the higher-end DJI Avata. This FPV drone comes in a few different bundles, all of which start from $889. There’s upwards of $389 in savings, as well as a rare chance to save on these more immersive experiences. Or for something to help you capture better footage on the ground, the Insta360 early Black Friday deals are now live.

DJI Mini 2 SE features:

The drone is lightweight and compact, weighing less than 249 grams. It’s perfect for taking on hikes, road trips, and other adventures, allowing you to capture stunning aerial moments from above wherever you go. With simplified operations, the drone is easy to learn and master quickly, making it ideal for beginners. It has a Return to Home function for added safety, ensuring a worry-free flying experience.

