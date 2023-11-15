The dust has all but settled on Black Friday 2023, and now we’re combing through all of the markdowns to highlihgt the best Google offers of the holiday season. With new smartphones, as well as other hardware taking the spotlight after fall debuts, there’s deals on Pixel 8/Pro, the latest Nest smart home gear, and more. Head below for all of the details on this year’s best Google Black Friday deals.

Best Google discounts this Black Friday

Google is making it very easy for us this year to round up all of the best Black Friday deals, as the company already shared many of its official price cuts. Those won’t be going live until tomorrow, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Thanksgiving week and into Cyber Monday.

Expect all of these price cuts to be live at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Google. We might see Amazon try to slip a better price in to beat out the competition, but the prices detailed below are largely going to be the best of the season.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro see first discounts

The star of the show this year has the very first price cuts going live on the new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. These smartphones just launched back in October, and so far, haven’t been on sale. Black Friday will be changing that with the first, and best discounts yet on the new releases.

Everything starts on the Pixel 8 Pro, which will be seeing a $200 discount down to $799. Then there’s the smaller Pixel 8, which will also be landing at an all-time low of $549 following a $150 price cut. This year’s discounts are also $50 more than the price cuts we saw on the Pixel 7/Pro last year – so Google is trying to make the wait worth it with a little extra cash back.

Best price yet on Pixel Fold at $400 off

And while it won’t be the first discount, the best one yet will be arriving on the new Google Pixel Fold. The company’s first foldable has been pretty much absent from price cuts since its debut earlier in the year, and now the Black Friday 2023 event has rolled out the red carpet for a chance to save.

Throughout Black Friday, you’ll be able to take a whopping $400 off the new Google Pixel Fold at its best price yet. This will mark the second notable price cut so far, and of course as you can imagine from such a steep discount, also a new all-time low.

Pixel 7a

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Google Pixel 7a will be marking an even better offer for value-minded shoppers. It normally fetches $499, but will be returning to the all-time low at $374 for only the second time. If you don’t need one of the higher-end flagship devices, this is your best bet to bring home one of the better affordable handsets out there.

Pixel Tablet gets in on Black Friday savings

Stepping up the screen real estate even more, the Pixel Tablet will be returning to its all-time low price. We haven’t seen all too many price cuts on Google’s latest take on the Android tablet form-factor, but that will be fully cemented as a thing of the past this Black Friday. To mark the occasion, you’ll be able to score the Google Pixel Tablet at $399. This is a $100 discount from its usual $499 price tag and matching the best price cut we have seen so far.

That same $100 price cut will also be continuing over to the other storage capacities, too. We’re also expecting to see the companion magnetic charging dock go on sale, for those who want to use the tablet and its Assistant capabilities in multiple rooms.

Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch 2 has also been eluding discounts since its launch earlier this fall, and Black Friday 2023 should remedy that with the best price yet on the new Google wearable. We’re expecting to see the usual $349 price tag melted down to $299, if not lower. A solid $50 price cut is in-line with what we saw last year on the now-previous-generation model, so expect that to be the offer to beat this year.

But if you don’t mind going with the original, the Pixel Watch will be hard to beat at just $200. This is a massive price cut over the original $349 price tag, and matching the all-time low. It may have a slightly dimmer display and an Exynos SoC powering the experience, but many of the changes on the second-generation model aren’t all too compelling with such a low price.

Earbuds and other accessories

While Google hasn’t launched any entirely new accessories this year, the best prices ever should be rolling out across just about all of the in-house add-ons. The big discount will be on the Pixel Buds Pro, which had two new styles join the lineup earlier in the year. The entire collection of colorways will be marked down to $119 each from the usual $200 price tag, matching the best discounts yet. Or for those who just want a pair of true wireless earbuds that will seamlessly sync with their Google handset, the Pixel Buds A-Series are an even more affordable option at the $64 all-time low, down from $100.

And for those looking to round out the experience of their new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Google also has a new second-generation Pixel Stand that’s getting in on the savings. This one has been discounted a bit more frequently throughout the year than some of the newer additions to the first-party stable, but still arrives at one of the best prices ever of $59. This is once again the advertised Black Friday price, and will most certainly be the best discount of the holiday season at 25% off.

Nest

Carrying over to Google’s lineup of smart speakers and displays, Black Friday is going to be the best time of the year to expand your Assistant smart home or get in for the first time. Every one of the brand’s devices are already on sale, and better yet, marked down to the lowest prices of the year. Whether you’re looking for a nightstand companion or a screen-based solution for helping out in the kitchen or visual smart home controls, the sale should have you covered.

Chromecast getting in on the savings, too

Black Friday will also mark the best chance yet for those to upgrade their home theaters with Google’s recently refreshed television experience. The Chromecast with Google TV is already seeing a discount to one of its lowest prices yet at $38. This will be live through the end of the month like all of the price cuts above, and delivers 20% in savings.

Delivering an even more affordable experience for the home theater, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is also getting in on the holiday savings. This one certainly isn’t going to be quite as notable for the main television, but delivers much of the same streaming features in a much more affordable package that is now further accentuated by an all-time low discount to $18. Down from $30, you can now lock-in the savings at Amazon.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

