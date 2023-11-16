Microsoft launches early Black Friday sale with Surface Laptop 3 at $600, Laptop Studio 2, more

Microsoft today is kicking off the Black Friday savings early with a sale across its latest Surface laptops. The new Laptop Go 3 is a particular highlight from the event, dropping down to $599.99 shipped at Amazon. This is $200 off, and marking a new all-time low on the recent release. We’ve only tracked a few markdowns so far since launch, and this manages to beat our previous mention by an extra $86. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the third-generation laptop in our launch coverage. Then head below for the full scoop on the Microsoft Black Friday sale.

The Surface Laptop Go just got its third installment back in September as Microsoft refreshed its lightweight portable PC. It has a very similar design to the previous release, which comes centered around a 1536 by 1024 resolution screen that is available in four different color options for the casing. Now on the inside is a 12th Gen Intel i5 chip and this model sports 8GB of RAM as well as a 256GB SSD.

Also on sale, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is marked down for one of its first times as part of the Microsoft Black Friday sale. While the starting price tag this time around of $2,154.99 has been beaten before, it’s the higher-end configurations this time that are really catching our attention. The model with 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM is now resting at $2,499.99, dropping down from its $2,800 MSRP for the first time by $300. There’s also one with double the specs at $3,299.99, down from $3,700 to mark another new all-time low.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last month and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with two different configurations getting in on the saints.

The Microsoft Black Friday sale also carry over to some other new releases.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 features:

The perfect everyday laptop with an ultra-portable design at under 2.5 pounds with a vibrant 12.4” touchscreen for work or play, wherever you are. Available in Platinum, Sage, Sandstone, and Ice Blue, all in a durable, cool metal finish. Get your work done effortlessly – Stream all the latest releases, and run your favorite day-to-day apps, now with faster performance and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

