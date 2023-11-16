Rare deal knocks $100 off the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle at $500

Sony didn’t advertise any official PlayStation VR 2 deals in this year’s Black Friday preview and price drops on the latest-generation system have been very hard to come by, until now. Dell is now offering the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle down at $499.99 shipped. Regularly $600 at Amazon where it has never gone on sale, this is a solid $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. While you can score the standard PS VR2 bundle at $550 regularly, this option includes the Horizon Call of the Mountain game and sells for even less. It ships with everything else you would normally get in the package including the VR headset, L/R PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers with straps, stereo headphones, three pairs of earpieces, and a voucher for the game. Head below for more details.

As you’ll know from our launch coverage and feature piece leading up to the launch of Sony’s latest-gen virtual reality gaming experience, it is, for the most part, a solid improvement over the original PS VR setup. You can get a complete A/B comparison of the two right here alongside a better idea of the game library in our previous feature.

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle features:

Conquer colossal peaks, overcome fearsome machines and uncover a hidden danger to the world of Horizon in the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle. Play from a new perspective – experience the sensations of height and wonder as you take in stunning vistas across the Carja and Nora homelands through the eyes of new character, Ryas. View the breathtaking natural world of Horizon in 360 degrees and interact with your surroundings using two PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. Enjoy immersive action – use intuitive movements to climb mountains, hunt machines, shoot your bow and craft items from raw materials. Brave a new adventure – enter a living, breathing world of dangerous machines, tribal lore, exciting quests and new and returning characters. Share the experience – feel the adrenaline rush in a riverboat ride filled with surprises, that offers the chance to show off PS VR2 to your friends and family.

