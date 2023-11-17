Anker’s early Black Friday sale goes live with new lows on Prime chargers, Nano gear, more from $14

The annual Anker Black Friday sale is going live today, albeit a bit earlier than normal. All of the savings are now live on this landing page, marking down a collection of the company’s latest chargers, power banks, and other accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the first chance to save on the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank landing at $34.99. Down from $50, this is a new all-time low and one of the first offers to save at $15 off. It comes in a pair of styles and stands out from other models on the market thanks to an integrated 30W USB-C cable that’s perfect for iPhone 15. It also has a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of its 10,000mAh battery. Head below for more.

Some of the best discounts this time around in the early Anker Black Friday sale fall to the new Prime charger lineup. These are all marked down to new all-time lows to mark the shopping event this weekend, while offering some of the more capable releases from the company in the first place.

There are quite a bit of markdowns on this landing page, all of which should be at the lowest price of the season here ahead of Black Friday proper.

Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank features:

Experience hassle-free power on the go with the built-in USB-C cable, providing seamless charging in a compact form factor measuring 4.09 × 2.06 × 1.02 inches. Embrace rapid charging and recharging with the 30W two-way fast charging cable. Seamlessly recharge the power bank to 50% in just 45 minutes and charge your iPhone 14 to 50% within 30 minutes. Stay powered up wherever you go with our eco-friendly 10,000mAh power bank.

