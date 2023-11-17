Crucial Black Friday deals now live: 12,400MB/s Gen5 heatsink SSD hits new $230 low, more from $65

As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering some fantastic price drops on internal SSD solutions for your PC battlestation and PlayStation. While we are still about a week away from he main event, the official Crucial Black Friday prices are now live and headlined by the blazing-fast T700 Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD with heatsink. While the 1TB model is still at the discount price we saw a couple weeks ago of $167.99, the 2TB model has now dropped to its all-time low and official Black Friday pricing at $229.99 shipped. This model launched earlier this year at $370 and is now at the best price we have ever tracked with a massive $140 in savings in tow. If you’re looking for some serious speed and performance, this Gen5 solution can reach transfer rates up to 12,400MB/s – it’s one of the fastest out there and certainly is this price range. It also boasts an integrated heatsink with Microsoft DirectStorage tech to “elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders and reduced load times” as well as to maximize “heat dissipation without noisy fans or liquid cooling.” Head below for additional details and more Black Friday SSD deals.

More Black Friday internal SSD deals:

PS5/Xbox storage deals:

WD_BLACK 2TB PS5 SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD $160 (Reg. $230)

(Reg. $230) WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card $125 (Reg. $150)

The now live early Black Friday deals are also carrying over to the portable SSD space some solid price drops across a range of Samsung models, including the T7, T7 Shield, and the new T9.

Crucial T700 Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Get sequential reads/writes of up to 11,700/9500MB/s and random read/writes of up to 1,500K IOPS** for blazing performance. With Microsoft DirectStorage, elevate gaming with up to 60% faster texture renders8 and reduced load times, render photos or UHD/8K+ videos and run heavy workloads with up to 99% less CPU utilization. Our aluminum and nickel-plated copper heatsink when combined with adequate system airflow maximizes heat dissipation without noisy fans or liquid cooling

