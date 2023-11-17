Gotrax’s HOVERFLY F1 electric scooter drops to $195 in early Black Friday sale (Save 44%)

Early Black Friday deals have arrived for Gotrax’s line of electric scooters, hoverboards, and e-bikes, which are all seeing discounts up to 44% off. There are options for all ages here, with the largest of these deals being the HOVERFLY F1 Electric Scooter for $195.30 shipped, a 44% markdown from its $349 price tag. This is the lowest price we have seen for this particular model, with it beating out the short-lived fall Prime Day low by $60.

The HOVERFLY F1 comes equipped with a 300W motor (400W max) alongside a 36V battery pack that offers 2-gear speed modes (a 9.5 MPH first gear, and a 15.5MPH second gear) and a travel range up to 15 miles on a single charge. For an additional $15 you can upgrade to the 18-mile range model. The scooter can fully recharge in just 4.5 hours, and comes designed with a number of features intended to make the ride more safe like the pneumatic tires which increase shock absorption, the longer and wider deck for better standing stability, or the two brake options to ensure a timely stop. While this scooter makes a handy commute option for anyone not needing to cross their entire city, it doubles exceptionally well as a starter scooter for your teens. Head below to learn more.

Biggest Gotrax Electric Scooter discounts:

Gotrax Hoverboard discounts:

Gotrax’s Black Friday sale will continue through the rest of the month. You can browse the entirety of deals on the sale’s page here, or head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best Black Friday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

HOVERFLY F1 Electric Scooter features:

Powerful 300W Motor – The HOVERFLY F1 electric scooter with a stronger Nominal Power 300W (Max Power 400W) motor, delivers rapid acceleration to up to 15.5 mph and easily conquers 12°steep slopes. 2 gear speed modes(9.5 mph, 15.5mph) can be chosen, press the button on the LED dashboard once can easy to switch the mode, make a ride on the way you want.

Long-range Electric Scooter – Equipped with a rechargeable 36V/6.0AH battery pack, max riding 15 miles range under optimum conditions. Only 4.5 hours per charge, can meet your daily traffic demand.

Design for Commuters – Made of aluminum alloy material for durable, lightweight, max load up to 220 lbs. Equipped with rear brake light, reflective stickers and bell for safe and conspicuous. Built-in 1W spot headlight makes the road clearly visible and safe to ride at night. The super large LED screen helps you monitor speed and battery usage.

Foldable & Easy to Carry – One-step folding system to quickly fold the electric scooter to a compact size to easy storage in the car, office desk or home. Weighing approx 30 lbs, it’s convenient to take into the elevator, train and so on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!