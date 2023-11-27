Gotrax’s Eclipse Ultra electric scooter drops to new $679 low in Cyber Monday sale ($171 off)

Cyber Monday deals have arrived, with Amazon taking up to 30% off Gotrax’s line of electric scooters, hoverboards, and e-bikes. There are options for all ages here, with one of the standouts being the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $679.15 shipped. Down from its regular $850 price tag, this scooter has only dropped as low as $719 with previous discounts. Today’s deal gives you $171 in savings off the going rate and marks a new all-time low. You can head below to learn more about this scooter as well as browse our rundown of the best Gotrax deals for this annual event.

The Eclipse Ultra is centered around a 48V battery and 500W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH with its two gear options, as well as carry you up to 32 miles on a single charge. Comfort and stability are provided by the equipped 10-inch pneumatic tires alongside the front and rear dual suspension. Its front and rear double disc brake lever, in combination with its EABS brake, ensures the riders’ safety. Likewise, with its bright front headlights and flashing red taillights when braking, ensures a safer ride at night. This model also includes an electric code lock to protect the scooter from theft, as well as a rear shelf to store helmets, packages, shopping items, backpacks, and more.

And if you’ve been considering making the leap to e-bikes, check out this rundown of our favorite e-bike deals from a selection of popular brands. Most of these deals will be ending within 24 to 48 hours, so don’t wait too long and miss your chance to expand your commuting and joy-ride options.

Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter features:

Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Saddle electric scooter has a powerful 500W nominal motor that can reach a max speed of 20MPH and travel up to 32 miles, making it perfect for high-speed commuting and adventurous rides. With two gear speed settings (Gear1, 15.5MPH, Gear2, 20MPH) and cruise control, you can enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride. Equipped with 10″ pneumatic tires and front and rear dual suspension, provides fantastic comfort and stability.

