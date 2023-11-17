Nothing just announced its Phone (2) will be getting iMessage, now it’s $559 (Reg. $699)

Nothing is the talk of the town this week with the announcement it’ll be bringing iMessage to its Nothing Phone (2) next year. That makes today’s discount particularly relevant, as the new unlocked smartphone drops down to $559 shipped. This is $140 off the usual $699 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s only the second price cut so far, and clocks in at $70 below our previous mention. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google, too. Head below for a closer look.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, the and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

Today’s discount comes just a few days after the news that the Nothing Phone (2) would be getting its own iMessage app. It won’t be rolling out until next year, but you can read all about how it’s the first Android smartphone to find a way to fight back against being label as a Green Bubble user over at 9to5Google.

Nothing Phone (2) features:

A new visual identity. Customise everything from app labels and grid design to widget size and colour themes. Now with new folder layouts. Create widgets for quick settings functions or save time by adding key widgets directly to your lock screen. The new Glyph Interface: Key information, in a flash. Assign different light and sound sequences for each contact and notification type. Use the lights to track progress or create your very own ringtones with the Glyph Composer.

