Samsung Black Friday sale live with bonus smartphone trade-in values, extra $25 off in-app, more

Samsung is kicking off the Black Friday savings today by launching a sale of its own. While we’ve already be covering some of the more enticing offers matched at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, Samsung is giving shoppers a reason to head over to its own storefront with bonus savings for app users and enhanced trade-in values on smartphones.

Samsung doesn’t want its authorized retailers to have all of the fun. So it’s delivering even more enticing deals across just about everything it sells – from smartphones and accessories to TVs, appliances, and everything in-between. You can shop the entire Samsung Black Friday sale direct from its online storefront right now for a look at what’s in-store.

But before you head over to the website, it’s worth noting that Samsung is looking to get shoppers to download their app. You’ll be rewarded for doing so, with a $25 off coupon applying on your first purchase of $250 or more.

Smartphone discounts are one of the best promotions live right now, as Samsung is boosting trade-in rates. Those who are looking to upgrade to one of the new flagship Galaxy S23 series handsets or try out one of the new Galaxy Z foldables will be able to score even better prices than their unlocked discount sales thanks to extra cash back. There’s also free storage upgrades, allowing you to grab some extra room for all things music, videos, and files along the way.

But even aside from the Samsung Black Friday smartphone deals, the savings for 2023 also carry over to everything else the brand makes. Here are some of our favorite discounts:

The Samsung Black Friday event will be live for the next week. These prices are slated to be the lowest of the season, and so far that is very much the case as other retailers match the savings from this direct sale.

