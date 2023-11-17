Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at $900 low, plus other S23 handsets from $700

Following up the foldable price cuts, Amazon is now marking down Samsung’s flagship smartphones with the best prices yet on the Galaxy S23 collection. The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is taking the spotlight at $899.99 shipped, dropping down from $1,200 for only the second time. It’s $300 off, beating previous discounts by $100, and matching the all-time low. Delivering Samsung’s most capable non-folding smartphone, we explore all the ways that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your cash, especially with today’s savings, in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

The other discounts in the Galaxy S23 lineup are also on sale, landing at some of the best prices yet.

This year is also finally time for foldables to take the spotlight, as Samsung’s latest releases drop to their best prices ever to go right alongside higher consumer demand than ever. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now down to an entirely new all-time low at $1,300, while its smaller and more popular counterpart is clocking in at $800 with a discount on the Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

